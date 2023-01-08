Springfield museum to close after 30 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum in Springfield will close in a few weeks after being part of Jacksonville for 30 years, WJCT reports.

The museum opened in 1992 and is one of more than a dozen Karpeles facilities spread around the country to display founder David Karpeles’ collection of rare documents and manuscripts.

Karpeles Manuscript Library holds the world’s largest collection of original historical manuscripts from all periods in world history, according to its website. The Karpeles Manuscript Library archives contain more than a million historical documents in the categories of literature, science, religion, political history, exploration, music and art.

According to WJCT, Karpeles, a mathematician, inventor and real estate investor, passed away in 2022, leaving his family to deal with the collection.

Click here to read more.