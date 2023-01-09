Pulitzer-winning playwright criticizes Duval County school for canceling student production

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A student production of the stage play “Indecent” at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville was called off by school administrators, citing “inappropriate” dialog, the school district said.

In a stroke of irony, the play’s story, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, was inspired by the production and debut of a controversial 1923 Broadway play, “Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance.” The play’s narrative sees the cast arrested for obscenity due to the show containing a lesbian relationship and a scene depicting the Torah being thrown.

News4JAX did not obtain a copy of the play’s script in time for publication of this article, so the content of the version that was going to be produced at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts could not be independently reviewed.

The Director of Communication for Duval County Public Schools, Tracy Pierce, released a statement to News4JAX, explaining the decision.

“‘Indecent’ contains adult sexual dialog that is inappropriate for student cast members and student audiences,” Pierce said. “It’s that simple. The decision has no relevance to any legislation but is rather a function of our responsibilities to ensure students engage in educational activities appropriate for their age.”

There had been reports the cancellation of the play was connected to the “Parental Rights in Education” law, known to critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The legislation forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, a policy that has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who argue it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

Douglas Anderson student and one of the play’s main cast members, Madeline Scotti, took her criticism of the school’s decision to Instagram.

“They are trying to tell us that this play is dirty, amoral, obscene and of course indecent,” Scotti said in the video. “And by that nature, they are trying to tell me that I myself and my community is dirty, immoral, obscene and indecent.”

The play’s author, Paula Vogel, caught wind of the school’s decision and released a statement condemning it. That statement can be read below.