Veteran News4JAX director who retired after 30-year career dies at 69

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Isaac “Hesley” Bostic Jr., a longtime WJXT-TV director, recently passed away at his home in Jacksonville. He was 69.

Hesley, as his many friends called him, retired from Channel 4 in 2010 after a more than 30-year career at The Local Station.

After this native of East Palatka graduated from the University of Florida, he joined Channel 4 in 1978 as a studio camera operator and rose through the ranks to become a director of our evening news broadcasts.

Archive photo of Hesley Bostic at work. (News4JAX.com)

News4JAX anchor Tom Wills says he’ll remember Hesley as “a consummate professional, always unflappable and always cheerful.”

Gators and Jaguars fans didn’t know it, but for many years Hesley was also the director at the stadiums in Gainesville and in Jacksonville. He chose the images of fans that were shown on the jumbotrons during games.

The staff and management of WJXT-TV would like to extend condolences to Hesley’s mother, Mrs. Alzie Bostic; his two sons, Jerod and Isaac; and to everyone who loved Hesley as we did.

Hesley Bostic sits with his two sons. (News4JAX.com)

A memorial service will be held at Old St. Andrew’s, a church in downtown Jacksonville, on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1:06 p.m.