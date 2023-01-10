NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has just launched a new Autism Awareness Program that includes decals. Sheriff Bill Leeper said the decals are a way to let first responders better assist people with autism.

When a deputy pulls over a vehicle and/or has to respond to a residence, they will look for the sticker either on the back window of the vehicle or near the front door of the home.

The decal will alert law enforcement that there’s potentially an occupant with autism inside. Nassau County deputies receive specialized training to the unique characteristics, behaviors and needs of people with autism, who sometimes have difficulties in verbal and non-verbal communication, social interaction and may wander off.

Nassau County Sheriff's Office launches new Autism Awareness program (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies will be able to better communicate, interact and calm them in stressful situations. The decals are free to community members who have someone in their family with autism. The Nassau County Sheriff’s office also offers scent kits which can help their bloodhounds track down a missing person with autism. It stores that person’s scent so they can quickly be found.

“As sheriff, I am excited about this decal program and I am proud of the continued efforts of the men and women of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office to meet the needs of our entire community,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said.