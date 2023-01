JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There were some tears of joy on Tuesday!

News4JAX reporter Aaron Farrar and his wife, Julie Farrar, welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the mix on Tuesday!

Farrar announced her arrival on social media.

“Our princess called an audible. Brielle Elizabeth Gwen. 6 lb. 5 oz. 20 inches long. You are so beautiful and we love you so much!”

Both mom and baby are doing great. This is Farrar’s second child.

Congratulations!