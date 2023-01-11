Nassau County Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy-involved shooting

HILLIARD, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Hilliard on Barbara Lane.
No deputies have been injured, according to NCSO. This is still an active investigation.
We will add to this story once we learn more.
The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a deputy-involved shooting in the area of Barbara Lane in Hilliard. No deputies have been injured. This is still an active investigation. We will release more information when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/xpGcoW9RJS— Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) January 11, 2023