1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene on Yellow Bluff Road at about 2:20 p.m. He said the vehicle left the roadway and all three people inside were ejected.

Yellow Bluff was shut down with limited access at Starratt Road to Hidden Creek Drive. The road was shut down entireley from Hidden Creek Drive to a nearby fire station on Marshland Drive.