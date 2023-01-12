Florida health agency issues notice to providers following FDA decision on mifepristone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Food and Drug Administration recently made a regulatory change, paving the way for the sale of mifepristone at retail pharmacies — and executives at Walgreens and CVS have both said they plan to carry it where it’s permitted.

But on Tuesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration in Florida issued a notice, reminding providers that they “must continue to comply with Florida laws that govern the performance of abortions.”

It makes note of two Florida statues, writing:

“First, section 390.0111(2), Florida Statutes, provides that ‘[n]o termination of pregnancy shall be performed at any time except by a [licensed] physician.’ Second, section 797.03 (1), Florida Statutes, states that ‘[i]t is unlawful for any person to perform or assist in performing an abortion on a person, except in an emergency care situation, other than in a validly licensed hospital or abortion clinic or in a physician’s office.’”

The notice states that violating the provisions could result in criminal penalties, and it says it will referring to local law enforcement “any evidence of criminal activity” discovered in surveys of providers.

The medication was previously only available for people to get at an authorized doctor’s office or through special mail order.

