MAXVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says three people were transported from the scene of a crash Thursday afternoon on US-301 at the intersection of Maxville-Macclenny Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said one of the people involved in the crash is a 3-year-old. JFRD said all the injuries were life-threatening.

Footage from Sky-4 shows the crash appears to have involved at least two vehicles — a pickup truck and SUV.

Additional details were not immediately clear.