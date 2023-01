JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after man in his 30s was shot several times in front of a Planet Fitness on 103rd Street on the Westside.

This happened at 1 Thursday morning.

Police have arrested a suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to JSO.

If you have any other information about this incident, call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.