Thursday is last day to apply for FEMA support after Hurricane Ian

Thursday is the last day you can apply for FEMA disaster relief if you had property loss or damage from Hurricane Ian.

The deadline to apply for relief from Hurricane Nicole is coming up next month.

If you had damage from both storms, you need to fill out the two separate applications:

Call the FEMA Helpline number at 800-621-3362 (Open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

You can also apply online at Home | disasterassistance.gov

You can also download the FEMA app on your phone

Locally, the bulk of the damage from Hurricane Ian was in the area of St. Johns and Flagler Counties.

Disaster assistance is not a substitute for insurance and is meant to help people with basic needs. This can include grants for temporary housing if you’re not able to return to your home.

It can also help cover the cost of hotels, moving costs, help with home repairs, repairing or replacing personal property and vehicles, and other basic needs like medical, dental, and childcare.

The FDLE recently reported one more death can be attributed to Hurricane Ian, which raises the death toll now to 145.

People who apply for FEMA assistance are asked to keep their contact information on file with FEMA.

Link to apply: 4673 | FEMA.gov