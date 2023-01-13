17-year-old stable after being struck by gunfire at Lonnie Miller Park

An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old male who was shot Thursday afternoon at Lonnie Miller Park in the Moncrief neighborhood was hospitalized for treatment, but said to be stable.

No arrest was immediately announced and the shooter was outstanding. There was no description of a suspect as the Violent Crime unit investigated the scene on Price Lane.

“We’re unsure exactly what happened leading up to it,” said Sgt. Barnes, with the Sheriff’s Office. “We’re still conducting those interviews.”

Two vehicles nearby were also said to have been hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.