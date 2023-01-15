39º

1 woman hurt, 1 woman dead after being shot while driving on I-95 near Riverside: JSO

Aleesia Hatcher, Multimedia Journalist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead and another woman is in critical condition after they were shot while traveling in a car on Interstate 95 near Riverside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on I-95 north near the I-10 interchange.

When officers responded, they found two women inside a black sedan that had drifted to the median and said they are between 25 and 35 years old.

JSO said both were taken to the hospital in critical condition. During surgery one of the women died from her injuries and the second woman is in surgery and in critical condition, JSO said.

Investigators are now canvassing the area and trying to understand a possible motive.

