2 men, woman found dead after reported North Jacksonville shooting: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were found dead after a reported shooting on Jacksonville’s northside near the Dinsmore neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said around 12:30, they received a call from a neighbor regarding a shooting. When they arrived at a home on Bridges Road close to Dunn Avenue, they found a man dead outside and another man and a woman dead inside the home.

According to police, they believe the individuals were shot.

JSO does not know a motive for the shooting as it is early in the investigation. They also did not provide suspect or vehicle information at the moment.

JSO said it is conducting interviews with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

If you have information on this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-845-TIPS.