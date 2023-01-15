Friendship takes lead: Jags fan opts for standing-room-only seating to watch wild-card showdown with friends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tickets for the Jaguars vs. Chargers wild-card playoff game were some of the hottest tickets in town this week.

Some fans told News4JAX they were willing to do anything to get seats at the game -- including buying standing room only, despite spending hours on their feet while tailgating.

When we spoke with fans at the tailgate who had tickets in the standing-room section, they admitted they were tired but prepared to be at The Bank until the end of the game. Although alternative seating was preferred, they said they purchased those tickets because it was affordable.

By halftime, New4JAX peeped at the section and there were considerably fewer people left.

Curtis Herndon said he originally had better seats but decided against sitting in them because his friends couldn’t get seats near him.

“So, we actually had a really good seat but we’re up here with all of our friends because they got last-minute tickets, so we’re up here to share the joy with everybody,” Herndon said.

Herndon said he thought his friends would have done the same for him if the roles were reversed -- because watching a Jags game with other friends around makes it 10 times better.