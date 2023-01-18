City of Jacksonville, Jaguars to host send-off for team, playoff game watch party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville and the Jaguars will be hosting a send-off for the players on Friday as the team heads to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a divisional-round matchup and then a watch party for the playoff game on Saturday.

The send-off is set for 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday in Lots J and P outside of the Gallagher Club West Gate at TIAA Bank Field.

We want to see you this weekend! Send off the team on Friday and then join us and @cityofjax for a watch party on Saturday👇@farahandfarah | @Patron — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 18, 2023

The watch party is planned for Saturday afternoon at Daily’s Place.

Here’s the schedule for that:

Lots J and P open at 3 p.m.,

Gate 1 opens at 3:30 p.m.,

And then the viewing begins at 4:30 p.m. when the game kicks off.

Admission and parking are free, but you must reserve your spot here: https://am.ticketmaster.com/jaguars/DDWP.

(It’s worth noting that while the link did work initially when News4JAX tried it, we’re now getting a “403 Forbidden” message.)

Daily’s Place holds about 5,500 people. News4JAX was told there will not be any walk-ups allowed.

Let's pack @dailysplace Saturday and watch the Jags bring home another playoff W! Reserve your spot and RSVP here: https://t.co/IiPbIHRPUU https://t.co/KPuQZ7H2Mg — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) January 18, 2023

News4JAX on Thursday spoke with Jacksonville Mayor Curry about the upcoming plans.

“Look, there are fans that have followed this team for years, committed fans that have been through a lot of downs and very few ups recently. And we’re on an upswing right now. And those that can’t go to Kansas City — most can’t — we’re going to provide an experience with them in partnership with the Jags right down at Daily’s Place so people can come out and get as close as they can to game day experience,” Curry said. “Follow the protocols to sign up and be there. And it’s just like the game. There are people that didn’t have tickets to the game the last two weeks, but they came out in parking lots and tailgated. There are a lot of ways to participate in the festivities.”

Curry is also planning on making a special wager.

“So we’re reaching out to folks in Kansas City and see if we can place a wager on this game, and we’re working with local vendors to get them involved, as well,” Curry said. “But I expect Jags win, so if they take the wager, I expect they’ll be sending us some Kansas City stuff.”

News4JAX on Thursday also spoke with fans who plan to be downtown for the events.

“I think it could give the city an opportunity to really rise together and unite to rally behind a team that we love and want to support. So I think that is a cool idea,” said fan Reulonda Williams. “The city deserves it.”

Outside the stadium on Thursday were superfan Jenny Scherff and her children. She is a superfan because her husband, guard Brandon Scherff, is on the team, which he joined last year.

Jenny Scherff is super excited about this game and the fact that fans will be able to get together on Saturday.

“I think it’s a great idea. I think bringing the community — I mean, everybody saw last week how just the fans, the organization from security to hospitality here, everybody just came together and supported each other. At the end of the day, we just want to win,” Jenny Scherff said. “We’re flying out. It’s my husband’s first-ever playoff win last week in his entire career of eight years, so got to go and support.”

Her husband was one of those with quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the now infamous Waffle House outing after last Saturday’s big win. He had never been there before.