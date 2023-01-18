Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing

PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022.

According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.

The report notes that when officers arrived at the address, a woman identified as Tykidra Leonard was standing over the man yelling, “come on,” and his name. Leonard, the report states, was crying and yelled, “I thought he was someone breaking in the house.”

According to the police report, the officer saw a butcher-style knife on the floor beside a large amount of blood. Leonard, the report states, advised an officer that she was the man’s girlfriend. The man was hospitalized and later died.

Jail records show that now, Leonard has been charged with murder. She’s been ordered held without bond.