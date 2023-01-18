Windstream network service restored for Florida, most South Georgia customers after fiber cut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Windstream Communications, a phone service, broadband internet and TV service, went down on Wednesday due to two separate network events.
The interruption was due to a “fiber cut,” Go Kinetic Home and Windstream said.
News4JAX found that thousands of customers complained their internet was down on Wednesday and no employees could be reached via phone or through its website.
“Internet down in Adel (Georgia),” one customer wrote.
“Down in Interlachen FL since about 8:30 1/18/23. Can’t get through on phone or chat. So frustrating. Oddly enough the website is still up, touting how reliable they are. ;-)” another customer wrote.
“If you look at the map it looks like a good part of the Eastern United States Is down,” another wrote.
News4JAX reached out to the company and received this response:
Around 5:30 p.m., News4JAX received another update from the company that stated:
Morris provided a further update at 4:41 a.m.:
According to Down Detector, the most reported outage locations were: Atlanta, Jacksonville, Orlando, Birmingham, Nashville, Louisville, Macon, Moultrie, and Gainesville.
