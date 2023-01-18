Windstream network service restored for Florida, most South Georgia customers after fiber cut

User reports indicate problems at Windstream with Down Detector.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Windstream Communications, a phone service, broadband internet and TV service, went down on Wednesday due to two separate network events.

The interruption was due to a “fiber cut,” Go Kinetic Home and Windstream said.

News4JAX found that thousands of customers complained their internet was down on Wednesday and no employees could be reached via phone or through its website.

“Internet down in Adel (Georgia),” one customer wrote.

“Down in Interlachen FL since about 8:30 1/18/23. Can’t get through on phone or chat. So frustrating. Oddly enough the website is still up, touting how reliable they are. ;-)” another customer wrote.

“If you look at the map it looks like a good part of the Eastern United States Is down,” another wrote.

News4JAX reached out to the company and received this response:

Due to two separate and unrelated network events, our Kinetic by Windstream customers in South Georgia and Florida lost voice and broadband service at about 8:30 a.m. ET. Some Windstream Enterprise customers also are impacted. This is not a cyber event. Service was restored for our Florida customers at 10:15 a.m. ET. We are working to restore service to our Georgia customers as quickly as possible. Kinetic is experiencing phone issues at its Kinetic Sales & Support Call Center. We are working to resolve the problem. In the meantime, customers can contact us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome by DM, but please note, volume may be higher than usual causing a delay in response times. We apologize for the inconvenience. Impacted Windstream Enterprise customers should contact Repair at 800.600.5050 or visit the WEConnect Portal to create a case. Scott Morris, Senior Adviser – Corporate Affairs with Windstream

Around 5:30 p.m., News4JAX received another update from the company that stated:

We are working to correct a dual-cause outage impacting WIN customers in S. Georgia. Storm damage impacted our network in Griffin, GA, and there is a fiber cut north of Atlanta. WIN continues to work on damage repair and on rerouting traffic to restore service ASAP. Scott Morris, Senior Adviser – Corporate Affairs with Windstream

Morris provided a further update at 4:41 a.m.:

Windstream engineers, network operations & field techs rerouted much of the broadband traffic in S. GA at about 11 p.m. Eastern, restoring most customers to service. Work continues to repair the fiber damage that caused the outage. Scott Morris, Senior Adviser – Corporate Affairs with Windstream

According to Down Detector, the most reported outage locations were: Atlanta, Jacksonville, Orlando, Birmingham, Nashville, Louisville, Macon, Moultrie, and Gainesville.