1 dead, another injured following double shooting on Emerson Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman was injured following a targeted shooting Thursday morning on Emerson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, police were called to a local business on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road just before 10:30 a.m. in response to a double shooting inside and outside of the business.

Silcox said a man in his early 30s was found dead and a woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is still unclear.

Several businesses along Emerson Street were closed following the shooting. Other vehicles were also struck during the crossfire, but police are unsure if anyone was in the cars at the time. Sky4 captured an SUV that appeared to have been hit multiple times.

News4JAX crews also noticed police focusing their investigation on a window tinting company called L&L Tinting.

No suspect or vehicle information was provided at this time. Silcox said it is possible that multiple shooters were involved.

The motive is unclear since JSO is early in the investigation. It’s also unclear who was targeted but JSO believes the shooter was looking for one or both of the victims.

Detectives are investigating, reviewing surveillance footage and conducting interviews with witnesses.