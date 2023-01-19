‘It took off:’ Jacksonville print shop working nonstop ahead of Jaguars @ Chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Not surprisingly, retailers have seen a boost in Jaguars merchandise sales following the team’s turnaround worst-to-first season.

Prints R Us — a screen printer on Art Museum Drive in the Spring Glen neighborhood — helps create some of that merch. You might just own a shirt that it helped print.

Founder Noah Dellilo says he also handles embroidery. He says the term “busy” is an understatement and that business has been booming.

“Traditionally, this is our time of the year where we clean, people go on vacation, time off,” Dellilo said.

This year, things “took off,” he said, when the Jaguars got to the playoffs. His team has been working around the clock.

Over the past few weeks, Dellilo said, his employees have cranked out thousands of items, which are then sold at local stores.

“Last two weeks, we’ve done more than we would traditionally do in probably two Januarys,” Dellilo said.

“The trickle down effect from the team to the local economy has been great,” he added.

The unpredictability of the playoffs does add some extra pressure. They have to make sure their turnaround is as fast as Travis Etienne.

“If an order comes in on Monday, we know it needs to be ready by Wednesday or Thursday. It may not be relatable next Monday,” Dellilo said.

He’s keeping his fingers crossed for another Jaguars win — and a trip to the AFC Championship.

Fun fact: The owner of the printing shop says when he was just starting off he would make and sell Jags gear to help pay for his season tickets.