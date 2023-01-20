Narcotics detectives shoot, kill man during operation on Northside, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Narcotics detectives, who on Thursday evening were conducting surveillance of a known drug dealer, shot and killed a man who they said attempted to flee from the scene and refused to drop a knife, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Mark Romano, chief of investigations with the Sheriff’s Office, said that detectives were conducting the investigation at about 5:50 p.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of North Main Street and Drury Lane.

The drug dealer, Romano said, was a passenger of a vehicle that was under surveillance, and he said that after police observed multiple transactions, detectives “performed a block on the vehicle.” Romano said the driver of the car attempted to flee on foot and that detectives, who were wearing tactical gear, noticed the driver had a knife in his hand.

“The detectives gave multiple commands for the individual to drop the knife,” Romano said. “Of course he didn’t listen and turned towards the policemen.”

Romano said two detectives that were nearby fired their weapons, striking the man multiple times. He said detectives provided first aid at the scene, and fire rescue transported the man to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The chief of investigations added that an 8-year-old boy was found inside the car that was being investigated. He said the boy was not physically harmed.

The original man police were investigating, Romano said, was taken into custody. The two officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

It’s the first shooting involving Jacksonville police reported in 2023. There were 14 reported in 2022.