Inspired by Lawrence’s recent outing, this Jaguars bouquet features teal, black — and waffles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville flower shop is using the Jaguars — and a recent celebratory outing to a Waffle House — as the inspiration for their latest centerpiece.

The arrangement from Hagan Florist and Gifts doesn’t only feature flowers — but yes, those are waffles you see in the attached photo. The florist in Mandarin has been crafting flower displays for two decades.

Not surprisingly, employee Amber McFarland said, the latest one has been making a buzz on social media.

“When we saw that after the game Trevor Lawrence and some of the guys went to Waffle House, it was just one of those things — we’d kick around an idea at first starting as a joke, and then it was like, no let’s really do this,” McFarland said.

The accompanying flowers include ones that are black, teal and white — all team colors of the Jaguars.

“It’s been fun and we’re all rooting for them and standing behind them and wanting them all to do well,” McFarland said.

Especially meaningful for the team, because cornerback Darious Williams, we learned, once worked at the shop.

“Great guy. Super smile. Super attitude,” McFarland said. “He’s been making some great plays, so it’s even better for us that we can see one of our former team members go on to do this and bring it back to Jacksonville.”

And in case you were wondering if the waffles are edible...

“They were until we put them into the arrangement. So if you do get one, they are not edible,” McFarland said. “They are sprayed to help them last through at least the weekend.”

If you’re interesting in buying one of the arrangements, they start at $50.