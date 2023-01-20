All parties identified in ‘suspicious incident’ on Westside, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for information Friday after a woman told officers she observed a white van pull up next to a young girl and drive off with her.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was reported along Jammes Road, just north of 103rd Street. Investigators said the complainant advised that she was walking along Jammes Road at about 6:15 a.m., when she observed a white van pull up next to a young girl that was believed to be approximately 16 years old. JSO said a man reportedly got out of the van and forced the girl into the van with the help of another man.

A couple of hours after JSO’s initial request for information, police said all parties had been identified and located safe. The Sheriff’s Office said it continues to be an active investigation as police worked to learn exactly what occurred.