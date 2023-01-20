Jaguars super fan hits the road to cheer on Jacksonville in Kansas City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many Jaguars fans are traveling to Kansas City for Jacksonville’s divisional-round matchup against the Chiefs.

Those fans include one super fan named David Mendenhall. He and his crew are making the 17-hour drive.

They left a little after 6 a.m. Friday. On the back of the car was the message: “Pack your kids, pack your wife, we are headed to the game of our life!”

“Because we are,” Mendenhall said. “This is a big game for our team. It’s really big for us.”

News4JAX caught up with him before the big sendoff.

Mendenhall — who even has a man cave filled to the brim with Jaguars memorabilia — said one of the best parts is knowing the Jaguars family will be there to help represent.

“We’ve got the Jags travel group on Facebook. There are about 500 just from that group alone. We’re all heading out today. Unfortunately, some of the flights got a little bit too high. We’ve got a lot of fans driving up, carpooling today, whatever they can go to get up there. We’re going to have a bunch of screaming fans,” he said.

And as soon as Mendenhall gets there, he said, “We’re going to head over to the stadium and we’re going to do a hype video for all the fans.”

“It’s just something I like to do,” he continued. “We go in front of every stadium that we go to just so we can get a little clip, something to help us remember that moment.”

And while 17 hours is a long ride, Mendenhall told News4JAX that he’s well-prepped.

On Saturday, Mendenhall and his crew will be shouting “Duuuval” inside Arrowhead Stadium.