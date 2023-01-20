They’ve arrived: Jaguars players and fans are in Kansas City, ready to take on the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY – Diehard Jaguars fans spent their morning at TIAA Bank Field, waving signs, wearing teal, watching and waiting for the players to leave the stadium and head to the airport. It was quite the sendoff.

Thank you Jags fans for the send off! We love you guys 🐆❤️ #DUUUVAL — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) January 20, 2023

News4JAX had several crews there with the fans, Jaxson de Ville, the Roar, drum line and more.

Meantime, the teal invasion of Kansas City is happening -- thousands of fans will flood into the city over the next 24 hours.

News4JAX reporter Scott Johnson is at Johnny’s Tavern in the Power and Light District, a bar that the Bold City Brigade rented out.

So many Jaguars fans made the trip, the tailgate party sold out -- 820 tickets. “Due to an unexpected increase in our numbers (that’s a good thing) we’re turning it into a P&L District Takeover,” the group posted on Twitter.

They also posted, “We are now sold out of tailgate tickets. You...almost broke the website.”

We are now sold out of tailgate tickets. You crazy bastards almost broke the website. https://t.co/aRYJ3na976 — Bold City Brigade (@BoldCityBrigade) January 20, 2023

The tavern was full of nothing but people wearing teal, gold and black.

“We are winning tomorrow,” and fan told Scott. “The momentum is ours, we’re heading in the right direction. We were at the last Kansas City game, it didn’t turn out so well. It’s our day tomorrow.”

“All we gotta do is actually play four quarters of football this time,” another fan said.

Spotted at the party was Jaguars great Tony Boselli who led the crowd with a “DUUUVAL.”

Earlier in the afternoon, we were there when Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars rolled up to their hotel.

If you ask anyone in Kansas City -- Arrowhead Stadium is the loudest in the NFL.

“They can say it all they want,” said Jaguars fan Keith Fisher, who attended the send off for the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. “Nothing’s louder than Duval.”

Fisher thinks you will hear a lot of “DUUUVAL” chants tomorrow in Kansas City and he’s not even from Jacksonville. He’s a die-hard Jaguars fan from Iowa, and he said a lot of the fans rooting for the Jags aren’t from Florida.

“There’s a big group of fans from Iowa coming down tonight, so there’s fans from all over,” Fisher said.

Charles Allen, Junior, is a Chiefs fan, and told News4JAX he’s not as confident against the Jaguars as he was earlier in the season.

“Two months ago I didn’t think the Jaguars had a chance to make it to the playoffs,” Allen, Jr. said. “Not to throw any salt on the team, but they’ve shown a lot of resilience through the year and they’ve come together.”