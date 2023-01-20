More than $80,000 raised during this year’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge Telethon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With viewers help, News4JAX raised more than $80,000 during the 2023 Wolfson Children’s Challenge Telethon.

WJXT partnered with Wolfson Children’s Hospital to host the all-day telethon Thursday. Thanks to your contributions, $81,446 was raised to help local children battling life-threatening illnesses.

Volunteers from Wolfson Children’s, local businesses, UNF student groups, past patients and their families answered the call.

All proceeds from the event and the telethon will be used to purchase life-saving equipment and to fund a technology support endowment.

The Wolfson Children’s Challenge was created by Paul Wilson, whose newborn son, Luke, underwent surgery just hours after his birth. Paul hoped to raise $5,000 by running 55 miles, the age of the hospital when his son was a patient.

Since then, the annual event has raised more than $4 million used to buy leading medical technology, like the 3 Tesla MRI, to better care for pediatric patients.

This year, the Wolfson Children’s Challenge takes place on Jan. 28 at 121 Financial Ballpark. Participants can register for the 55K Ultra, 30K Run and 1-mile Fun Run or get a team of up to 11 friends for the 55K Relay. For more information about the event or to register online, visit wolfsonchildrenschallenge.com.