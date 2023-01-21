Jacksonville Beach sports bars & restaurants expect big turnout as Jaguars take on Chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Jaguars are set to play the Chiefs in Kansas City, many fans will get together and cheer them on — some 1,100 miles away, in Jacksonville.

All around Jacksonville Beach, bars and restaurants are gearing up for the large crowds.

Randall Roberts, manager of Sneakers Sports Grille, says he’s expecting several hundred customers on Saturday.

“Just making sure we have enough product, making sure we have enough people, making sure we’re ready for the crowd because whenever they’re winning we expect a full house.”

Down the street — the Shim Sham Room — is opening early at 3 p.m., with game day specials.

“The kitchen will be open early, and then we’ll be doing free snaquiri shots, which is like a mini daiquiri shot for every touchdown that the Jaguars score,” said Shim Sham manager Joe Koerber.

The bar’s iconic taxidermy bear was even sporting his own Jag’s jersey on Friday night.

Taxidermy bear inside Shim Sham Room. (News4JAX.com)

Jags fan Kal Floyd says he plans on watching the game at the beach bars, confident his team will take home the win.

“Kansas City — sorry man,” Floyd said. “We’re gonna take care of y’all. It’s our time. It’s the Jacksonville Jaguar’s time right now.”

If you plan on watching the game at any of the bars or restaurants in Jax Beach, you’ll want to make sure you get there early.