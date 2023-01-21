Thousands of Jaguars fans expected at watch party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The wait is over!

The Jaguars will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs.

Daily’s Place is the place to party with other fans today and thousand of fans are expected to come out.

If you haven’t grabbed your FREE ticket to watch the game, yet.. you still can.

Click here for the Ticketmaster link – which will bring you to where you can get your ticket.

Yesterday fans got the chance to send off the team and enjoy performances by the D-line and ROAR.

Fans like Sally Miller came out yesterday and say they will be back today. “Jaguars have always been the stepson and it seems like were not good enough but were good enough to play with the big boys and were going to beat their butts.”

Lots J and P open today at 3. Gate 1 opens at 3:30. The game viewing starts at 4:30.

Again – the event and parking are FREE.