Jacksonville sheriff takes it to the streets, goes door-to-door to show that he’s making his presence known

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters held his first community walk Saturday morning, and had a clear message for Jacksonville residents: He wanted them to know that they will be seeing a lot more of him over the next four years.

The community walk is an event that Waters said began with former Sheriff Nat Glover.

Waters and other Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office leaders walked the streets of New Town, visiting homes and knocking on doors to talk with people in the community.

“I want people to understand that I’m paying attention and that we’re going to pay attention. We’re going to address these issues. We have our community affairs chief. We have our patrol chief. We have our zone commander,” Waters said.

George Pascal has lived in Jacksonville for 15 years and said he was surprised but pleased to see the sheriff.

“It’s a good thing just to see his face, his presence to see him in the city. It’s a good thing. I like it,” Pascal said.

He also said he never saw this kind of effort from law enforcement before.

Waters assured community members that he heard their concerns about drugs and prostitution. He said his goal is to not only stop crime but to tackle its root causes as well.

“We’re a tool on your bill, city council, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, we’re a tool on your belt, and you call us we need to be here to help make sure we help solve the issues,” Waters said. ″There are organizations all over this community, that we should all get together and work on solving issues long term.”

Pascal hopes to see the impact of Waters’ words.

“If he shows up more often, I think it could be something that could definitely be done, you know, presence, even if it’s twice every couple of months.”

Waters also promised many more walks in other communities.