Jacksonville’s Chinese community shocked after mass shooting during California Lunar New Year festival

A police officer gets out of his vehicle near a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Chinese community in Jacksonville are shocked following a mass shooting that occurred during Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California on Saturday.

So far, 10 people have been confirmed dead and 10 others are injured after police say a gunman opened fire inside a dance club. So far, no arrests have been made.

On Saturday night, the Jacksonville Chinese Association held its own gala to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year. Now, with the news of what happened in California, those who were celebrating here locally are devastated.

As details about the tragedy in California unfold, those within Jacksonville’s Chinese community express shock and heartbreak and want to understand why.

“Very, very sad. Since I often said to my friends, I said, ‘what’s going on in our country?’ Why we are becoming like this? We are supposed to welcome, we’re supposed to be kind to each other,” said Wen Raiti.

Raiti is a former president of the Jacksonville Chinese Association and is now a VP with the Jacksonville Sister Cities Association.

Raiti took photos during last night’s gala celebrating the Lunar New Year. She said it was a chance for families to celebrate one another. Through music, performances and the joy of passing on traditions.

While the gunman’s motivation is still under investigation, Raiti said the Chinese community as a whole has been through a lot in recent years.

″We are peaceful people,” Raiti said. “We move, we immigrate here, you know. Different ways down through marriage, some through education, wherever the reason that we came to this country. We all have, same goal or similar purpose, love the country. Love the American ideal.”

In the face of tragedy and grief, a hope for better understanding.

“We are all Americans. We need to love each other, rather than hate each other and kill somebody in our country. So, we live here we are neighbors. We are friends. We are not enemies,” she said.

An urgent search was underway across the Los Angeles area for the suspect.