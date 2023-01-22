Jaguars fans look forward to next season after playoff loss to Chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a tough loss Saturday night for Jaguar fans as they watched their team’s season end in Kansas City.

Even though the Jaguars lost in the divisional round of the playoffs, fans like Martha Prodilla and Leonor Lutz said Sunday the team played well and feel they can go even further next season.

“They have proven it. You have to give them credit,” Pordilla said.

They even praised Doug Pederson’s coaching.

“I think he must be a great leader, you know, and the team really seems to respect him and he’s brought a lot of vibrancy,” Lutz said.

Pordilla said the city needed a good run by the home team.

Some fans were surprised by the Jaguars performance this season, especially after starting 3-7.

“We have faith that they were going to do well, and they really did do amazing. It was a great game. It was so much fun to watch and we know next year is going to be better,” Eva Stewart said.

Fans are now hopeful and looking forward to the 2023 season.