Civil rights leaders plan rally to protest Florida’s decision to reject AP African-American studies class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Faith and civic leaders will launch a statewide movement to reverse the Florida Department of Education’s decision on African American studies.

Earlier this month, the state education department rejected African American studies courses from the Advanced Placement curriculum in high school. According to a letter sent to the College Board, the department said the course is “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” However, the letter didn’t specify what the agency found objectionable.

“In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful historically accurate content, the education department will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the letter said.

In a statement, the College Board said, “Like all new AP courses, AP African American Studies is undergoing a rigorous, multi-year pilot phase, collecting feedback from teachers, students, scholars and policymakers.”

The governor’s office said the course violates state law and is historically inaccurate. In 2021, the state banned teaching Critical Race Theory. Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill restricting how schools can talk about race with students. The Stop WOKE Act bars instructions that say members of one race are inherently racist or should feel guilt for past actions committed by others of the same race, among other things.

According to the College Board website, the course is described as interdisciplinary, touching on literature, arts, humanities, political science, geography and science.

The contested course is in the pilot phase with 60 schools participating, including one in Tallahassee.

Several groups will hold a news conference Monday morning at 11 a.m. in Tallahassee. They plan to announce a rally that will take place during the first week of February. Civil rights leaders, educators, students and religious leaders will be invited to attend.

DeSantis will be speaking in Jacksonville on Monday.

According to a media release, DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz are set to hold a news conference at 10:15 a.m. at Duval Charter School at Baymeadows.