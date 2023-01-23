Florida gas prices jump 15 cents in one week: AAA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices surged 15 cents last week, according to AAA

The prices got higher for a second consecutive week due to rising oil prices.

The state average reached $3.41 per gallon on Sunday. That’s a new 2023 high and the highest daily average price since Nov. 24.

“Florida drivers might be surprised to hear that China is having a direct impact on what they pay at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “During the past two weeks, oil prices have made strong gains on the belief that fuel demand will ramp-up as China reopens its economy. China is the largest oil importer in the world, and since oil is a globally traded commodity, global fluctuations in supply and demand have a direct affect local prices - just as they always have.

“Retail prices appear to have mostly adjusted to the recent oil price gains. Where gas prices go from here will be contingent on what happens in the oil market this week,” Jenkins said.

Sunday’s state average is 18 cents per gallon less than this time last year. It remains $1.48 per gallon less than the all-time high of $4.89 per gallon set back in June 2022.

Regional Prices