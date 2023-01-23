Gov. DeSantis holds news conference at Jacksonville charter school

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the crowd after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz were in Jacksonville on Monday morning for a news conference.

They spoke at Duval Charter School at Baymeadows.

The news conference comes as faith and civic leaders plan to launch a statewide movement to reverse the Florida Department of Education’s decision on African American studies.

Earlier this month, the state education department rejected African American studies courses from the Advanced Placement curriculum in high school. According to a letter sent to the College Board, the department said the course is “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” However, the letter didn’t specify what the agency found objectionable.

The governor’s office said the course violates state law and is historically inaccurate. In 2021, the state banned teaching Critical Race Theory. Last year, DeSantis signed a bill restricting how schools can talk about race with students. The Stop WOKE Act bars instructions that say members of one race are inherently racist or should feel guilt for past actions committed by others of the same race, among other things.