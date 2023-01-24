JSO correctional officer arrested, charged with DUI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday night announced the arrest of one of its correctional officers, saying he was pulled over for speeding and arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

According to JSO, on Thursday just after 2 a.m., a Florida Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Beach Boulevard near San Pablo Road. The Sheriff’s Office said the trooper had reason to believe the driver was under the influence and that field sobriety exercises were requested.

Following the interaction, JSO said, the correctional officer was arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office said the officer was off duty at the time and was driving a personal vehicle. He’s said to have been with JSO since July 2009.

While the case is pending, he was administratively reassigned. It’s the second arrested of a JSO employee in 2023.

Note: Based on the circumstances of the arrest and due to the correctional officer only facing a misdemeanor charge, News4JAX has withheld his identity from this report.