Student injured in fall from second-story walkway at St. Johns County high school

Khalil Maycock, Reporter, Jacksonville

Tags: St. Johns County, Pedro Menendez High School, Education, St. Augustine
Aerial view of Pedro Menendez High School shows view of second-floor walkway in courtyard. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Johns County student was injured Tuesday after falling from a second-story walkway at Pedro Menendez High School.

A school district spokesperson said after the student fell, rescue crews responded and the student was flown to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital with traumatic injuries.

It’s not clear how they fell, the spokesperson said.

The district said the railing on the walkway that overlooks the interior courtyard is high for safety reasons.

Principal Clay Carmichael sent out an email to students and parents after the incident.

“Today we did have a medical emergency in our courtyard during 1st lunch. The student did not lose consciousness - however, the student, did sustain injuries in which the St. Johns County Fire Rescue medical personnel determined that life flight was needed for transport. We did take steps in order to manage confidentiality of that student. Once the scene was cleared we continued with a normal school day. Please ask your student not to post any social media in order that we can maintain that student’s medical confidentiality,” he wrote.

No other details were immediately available.

Pedro Menendez High School (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Khalil Maycock joined the News4JAX team in November 2022 after reporting in Des Moines, IA.

