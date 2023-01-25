Fleming Island CDD board votes against easement request for new Wawa

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – The Fleming Island Plantation Community Development District voted Tuesday to deny easement for a new Wawa that’s planned for the area.

One person from the five-person board abstained from the vote, and it was 4-0 against granting the right of way access. Wawa can still build on the property, but a recreational trail can’t be touched.

Around 70 people showed up -- and nearly everyone who wished to speak out hoped for the easement to be denied.

According to a change.org petition, the Wawa had planned to put in an access road off Highway 17 that would cross over Black Creek Trail. Opponents voiced concern that residents who use the trail for recreation use -- or to travel to school or work -- would not be able to safely travel that section of the trail.

“What makes this area attractive and friendly for the families is having this walkway,” said resident Cheryl Tindell. “And right now, it’s dangerous enough with what we do have and curb cuts from the various roads like (US) 220 and other roads to (Highway) 17, adding one more curb cut makes it that much more dangerous and less attractive.”

The Wawa is planned to be built on Highway 17 near Village Square Parkway.