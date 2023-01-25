Love Bites! Valentine’s Haunted House returns on Feb. 17 & 18

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Can you smell the love in the air? Be careful, it bites.

13th Floor Haunted House Jacksonville announced the return of Love Bites: A Valentine’s Haunted House which features live performers and a new horrifying theme.

Ticket prices begin at $24.99. The haunted house is open Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18, guests will enjoy the same thrills and chills of the Halloween season, with a lover’s twist.

Here is a description of what you will be signing yourself up for: “Horrific vampires stalk you in the dark. Terrifying monsters lurk around every corner. Love Bites is the perfect experience to spice up this Valentine’s weekend. Whether you want to ditch the same old dinner and a movie date, observe Singles Awareness Day, or celebrate with your Galentines, 13th Floor Jacksonville is sure to get your heart pumping.”

WARNING: Event may be too intense for children 12 and under.