JSO: 2 men say they were shot near business on Atlantic Boulevard

Two men said they were shot in this strip mall on Atlantic Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men said they were shot near a business on Atlantic Boulevard early Thursday morning.

Both victims were in their 20s, police said.

Police were called to the scene because of gunshots but were unable to locate any witnesses or victims.

Around that same time, the two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police. One was shot in the hip and the other was shot in his upper left side.

They are expected to be OK. but they are not cooperating with investigators, police said.

Based on the information investigators received at the hospital, they were led to a business in a small strip mall off Atlantic Boulevard, JSO said.

Police are investigating what kind of business this shooting might have happened at.

The owner of the strip mall said he does not know what happened but described it as a computer repair business.

Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call the Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-866-845-TIPS.