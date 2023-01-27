Investigation spanning 2+ years nets arrest of suspected drug dealer in St. Johns County, deputies say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An investigation into illegal narcotics has led to the arrest of a woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine, setting up drug deals and using her home as a drug house, according to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristyan Marie Stevens, 42, of St. Augustine, is facing 16 criminal charges, which include 13 felonies and three misdemeanors. According to multiple arrest warrant affidavits, Stevens had been under investigation since fall 2021.

The warrants state that on multiple dates in November 2021, Stevens sold methamphetamines to an undercover operative at her home on Katnack Road. Months later, in 2022, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime lab confirmed the drugs to be meth, records show.

In May of 2022, while still under investigation, a St. Johns County deputy pulled Stevens over during a traffic stop on I-95, documents show. During the traffic stop, the deputy reportedly found multiple drug paraphernalia items, residue believed to be cocaine, 27 grams of what was believed to be meth in a plastic bag, and another bag containing a blue powder that was believed to be fentanyl.

Although the suspected drugs came back positive during a field test, Stevens and her passengers were released pending further investigation. The suspected drugs were sent off to the FDLE crime lab. The warrant states that, months later, the 27 grams of a substance that was sent to the lab came back positive as crystal meth.

Another warrant states that, during the investigation, deputies raided her home and they found multiple drug paraphernalia items as well as 190 grams of meth along with two semi-automatic handguns. The warrant states that one of the weapons had an altered serial number.

“A minivan pulled up here, the doors opened up and about 10 cops got out with guns and started beating on the door,” recalled a neighbor, who spoke to News4JAX on a condition on anonymity.

The FDLE crime lab eventually confirmed the drugs seized at the home were meth and the serial number on one of the guns was altered.

Records show Stevens is banned from possessing firearms because she was previously sentenced to five years in prison after she was convicted of two counts of organized fraud back in 2010.

Last week, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police officer arrested Stevens at a Westside gas station on multiple drug warrants out of St. Johns County, records show. According to the JSO arrest report, the officer had received information from the JSO/DEA task force about Stevens being wanted by St. Johns County authorities and then initiated a traffic stop at the gas station.

On Monday, Stevens was transferred to the St. Johns County Jail where she remained Thursday on a $571,000 bond.