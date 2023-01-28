1 dead in pedestrian crash near Chimney Lakes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after he was hit by a car off Staples Mill Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Irongate Drive in the Chimney Lakes area off Argyle Forest Boulevard.

According to JSO, the man, who was wearing black clothing, was walking in a dark area of Staples Mill Drive, and the driver did not see him.

The driver, who was headed south, remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

This marks the 16th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, according to JSO.