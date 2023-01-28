House fire off Rosselle Street leaves dog dead, home destroyed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A house fire in Murray Hill left a dog dead and a home destroyed, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

No one else was hurt as a result of the fire, which was first reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Rosselle Street.

According to Capt. Eric Prosswimmer, spokesperson for JFRD, rescue crews saved a dog that was in the house at the time of the fire, but another dog died.

JFRD said two people live at the house, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

The state fire marshal is currently investigating.