City approves demolition of Morocco Shrine Center on St. Johns Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Morocco Shrine Center located along St. Johns Bluff Road has been approved for demolition, and is being prepared for redevelopment, according to the Daily Record.

The Klotz Group of Companies intends to develop apartments, a hotel, commercial and retail space on the property. The city issued a permit January 27, showing the demolition of the structure for a cost of $471,000.

Rendering of redevelopment of Morocco Shrine Center site. (Provided by The Klotz Group of Companies)

The Morocco Shrine Center was built in 1985 and the property is 36-acres. Morocco Temple Association Inc. sold the Morocco Shrine Center building to Town Center East Acquisition, LLC of Atlantic Beach in November, 2021 for $16.48 million.

The exhibition hall at Morocco Shrine Center hosted social gatherings, trade shows, fundraisers, holiday events and concerts.

The Morocco Temple Association Inc. bought a new headquarters in Orange Park.