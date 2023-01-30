TELL US: What role does the attempted sale of JEA have on the mayor’s race?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The race for Jacksonville mayor is heating up and attack ads are mentioning the attempted sale of JEA.

In the summer of 2019, the JEA board approved exploring privatization. They opened bids later that year, and it included an executive bonus plan that could have paid millions to top executives.

The City Council called for an investigation into that bonus plan, and JEA canceled its privatization talks. In 2021, a federal grand jury began hearing testimony about the failed attempted sale of JEA and in 2022, the grand jury indicted former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and CFO Ryan Wannemacher with conspiracy and wire fraud.

Now, mayoral campaigns for LeAnna Cumber and Daniel Davis are attacking each other and bringing up the failed JEA sale.

