Vote 2023: News4JAX hosts mayoral debate at Jacksonville University

Eric Wallace, Senior Producer, I-TEAM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a matter of weeks, you will have a chance to hear from the candidates for mayor as they take the stage for our News4JAX mayoral debate. All seven candidates for Jacksonville mayor will join Kent Justice for one hour to answer questions that are important to local voters.

And because Your Voice Matters, we will solicit questions from our Insiders, and Kent will take them directly to the candidates that night. The debate is Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. on Channel 4, News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.

