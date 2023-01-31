FDLE asked to investigate death of 32-year-old inmate at Alachua County jail

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive hours after being told he was fit to stand trial, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to court documents, Marcus Goodman, 32, was arrested in 2021 on burglary and grand theft charges. A judge found him not competent for prosecution and remanded Goodman into the Department of Children and Families custody for treatment. A case review was conducted Friday and after a psychologist’s report was given to the judge, the judge ruled Goodman competent and set a status conference for Feb. 8.

Deputies said hours later on Friday, Goodman was found dead in his cell.

The case of death is unknown, but the sheriff’s office has asked FDLE to investigate.