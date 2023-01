JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal is investigating a fire that happened on Altamonte Avenue West on the Northside of Jacksonville on Tuesday morning, Captain Eric Prosswimmer with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

A family of six, two adults and four children, now need Red Cross assistance, according to Prosswimmer.

JFRD said the fire was “suspicious in origin.”

No injuries were reported.