Silver Alert: Fernandina Beach police ask for help to find missing man heading west through Florida

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man in Fernandina Beach.

Police said Richard Burton Cramer Jr. was last seen at 3 p.m. Monday at this Fernandina Beach home.

Cramer, who goes by “Dick,” is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 182 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, gray hair with sunspots and a gray mustache. He also has a scar on his left hand.

He is possibly driving his 2016 Silver Extended Cab Nissan Frontier bearing Florida tag Y72BCH.

Cramer is traveling West on I-10 and used his credit card at a Citgo station in Perry at 10:17 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cramer does not have a cellphone and is believed to have early stages of dementia.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Cramer, please contact the Fernandina Beach Police Department at 904-277-7342.