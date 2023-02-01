Demolition begins on Morocco Shrine Center on St. Johns Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews will begin tearing down the Morocco Shrine Center along St. Johns Bluff Road on Wednesday to make way for apartments, shopping and a hotel.

The city of Jacksonville issued a permit Jan. 27, showing the demolition of the structure will cost $471,000.

The Morocco Shrine Center was built in 1985 but was expanded in 1990 and the property is now 36 acres.

It was primarily used as a convention center, hosting weddings, social gatherings, holiday events, concerts and trade shows. According to our partners at the Jacksonville Daily Record, the iconic grunge band Nirvana even performed there.

Morocco Temple Association Inc. sold the Morocco Shrine Center building to Town Center East Acquisition, LLC of Atlantic Beach in November 2021 for $16.48 million, according to the Daily Record.

The Morocco Temple Association Inc. is now operating out of a new headquarters in Orange Park.

An artist’s rendering for the Klotz Group of Companies shows what that the new development will look like once it’s finished. It will be known as the Village at Town Center and will include luxury and market-rate apartments, communities for residents 55 and older, student housing, a hotel, plus shopping and retail space. As of now, it’s unclear when the project is expected to be completed.