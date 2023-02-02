80º

Suspect dead, roads closed in Northside neighborhood amid police investigation, JSO says

Sources say incident stems from hours-long barricade situation

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Tags: Duval County
Photo from scene on Lannie Road (News4JAX.com)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon closed down Lannie Road between Blyler and Parete Roads due to a police investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed a suspect was dead in a shooting involving police and that no officers were hurt

Sources tell News4JAX that there was an hours-long barricade situation at a home.

Traffic in the area was being rerouted through Lem Turner Road or Gold Star Family Parkway.

News4JAX is working to gather more information. A news briefing from the Sheriff’s Office was forthcoming.

